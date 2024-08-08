Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 2,087,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,949,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

