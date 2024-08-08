Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 13,592,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 3,270,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
