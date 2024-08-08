Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 13,592,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 3,270,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

