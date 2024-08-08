MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RWAYL)

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Up 0.1 %
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Company Profile
