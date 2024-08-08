Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Decreased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $20,986,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,293,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.22, for a total value of $2,620,911.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,648,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,882,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,859 shares of company stock worth $19,324,174 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $303.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $213.38 and a one year high of $330.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

