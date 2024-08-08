Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,144 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.4 %

Morningstar stock opened at $300.86 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.62.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Morningstar by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.