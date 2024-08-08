Morgan Stanley Trims Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

