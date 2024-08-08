Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

MNST traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,365. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

