Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,252,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,403. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

