MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MoneyLion

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of ML traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. 379,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MoneyLion by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 2.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 4,346.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.