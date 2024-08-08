Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY24 guidance to ~$5.70 EPS.
Shares of TAP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
