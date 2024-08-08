Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after acquiring an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

