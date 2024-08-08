Mizuho Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $4.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,082 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404,635 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.