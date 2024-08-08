Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.