Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.