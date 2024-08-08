Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

