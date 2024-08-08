MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $19.23. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 4,223 shares.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

