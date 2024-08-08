Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,343.75.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,357.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

