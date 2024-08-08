Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 3%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $503.96 and last traded at $503.52. Approximately 4,570,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,429,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,106 shares of company stock worth $158,125,941. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.4% in the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,248,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

