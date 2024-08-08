MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,838.00 and last traded at $1,831.15, with a volume of 140777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,776.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,650.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,621.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

