MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.33.

Shares of MELI traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,869.40. 345,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,653.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,623.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $1,887.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

