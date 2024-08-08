McKesson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,145 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 1,548 put options.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $72.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.04. The company had a trading volume of 798,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,932. McKesson has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.72. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock worth $19,041,332 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

