McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $630.00. The stock had previously closed at $617.51, but opened at $573.58. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McKesson shares last traded at $553.59, with a volume of 1,048,557 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
