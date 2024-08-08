Maverick Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.78 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and $7.82 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.14639185 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,007,806.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

