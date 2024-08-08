Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80.

Materion Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MTRN traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTRN

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.