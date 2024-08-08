MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MasterBrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.62 EPS.

MasterBrand Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MBC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 766,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

