Martinrea International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Martinrea International Trading Down 1.1 %

MRE stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,005. The firm has a market capitalization of C$795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRE shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,365 shares of company stock worth $236,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Further Reading

