Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.900 EPS.
Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 325,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
