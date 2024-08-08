Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.900 EPS.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. 325,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,756. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.