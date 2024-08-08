Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Magnum Goldcorp Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$193,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37.
Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
