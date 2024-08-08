Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $21.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,319. Magnite has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $8,164,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

