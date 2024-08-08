MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $3,925,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.