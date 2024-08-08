LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

