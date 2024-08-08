Luminar Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 24,683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average volume of 9,213 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 29,098,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,798. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

