Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 31,282,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,503,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

