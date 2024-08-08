Lucara Diamond (LUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUCGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LUC stock opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

