Lucara Diamond (LUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.
Lucara Diamond Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of LUC stock opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
