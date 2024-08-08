Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

