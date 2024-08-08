Loic Eloy Sells 22,139 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:MIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.79.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
