Loic Eloy Sells 22,139 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

