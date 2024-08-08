Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $553.68 and last traded at $550.52. 164,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,091,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $548.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.46.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.