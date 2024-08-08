Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 819,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,636. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

