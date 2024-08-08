Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 619.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.