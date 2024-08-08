Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,373 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.68. 166,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.77. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $412.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

