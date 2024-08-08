Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Datadog by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.35. 6,235,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.41, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

