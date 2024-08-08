Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

SUM stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 463,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,219. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

