Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $526,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 614,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,808. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

