Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $567.25. 955,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $522.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

