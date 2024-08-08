Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Polaris by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of PII stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 174,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

