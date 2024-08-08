Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $465,000 Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 44,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,181. The company has a market cap of $833.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 669.08% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

