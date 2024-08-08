Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.42.

BIIB traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.40. 339,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day moving average is $221.97. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $276.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

