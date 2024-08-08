Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,348. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

