Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $203,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $825.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 787,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

