Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,161,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

SEIC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

