Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Paychex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 615,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,920. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,872 shares of company stock worth $19,992,573 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

